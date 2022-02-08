Azealia Banks Drags Kanye, Says the Rapper ‘Publicly Bullied’ His Daughter North

Azealia Banks has never been one to shy away from weighing on difficult matters, the latest being the row involving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over their daughter North West’s usage of TikTok.

Recall that Kanye wasn’t pleased with Kim for allowing North on TikTok, but Azealia says that this really isn’t because Kanye cares about the daughter’s presence in the media, but about control.

“This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion shit, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she’s some sort of criminal,” Banks said, referencing Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign speech where he spoke about his stance on abortion.

She added that Ye “had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a fucking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

“Kanye is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness,” she said. “Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass.”

See her full note:

Azealia Banks speaks out against Kanye West amid his current feud with Kim Kardashian: “Y’all are making way too many excuses for Kanye… Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy,” pic.twitter.com/ykZ5sievVv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2022

