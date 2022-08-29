Ayra Starr Shares How Performing Abroad Has helped Her Become a Better Performer

Ayra Starr is taking in all the lessons her journey as an upcoming artiste is dishing out.

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner shared how her performances outside the shores of dear Nigeria has helped her become a better performer.

Ayra noted that as an upcoming artiste, fans in many countries do not know her songs like the Nigerian audience however, she has used this as a learning curve in bettering her performance,

She added that the audience may not have known her when she climbed the stage but they definitely will know before she exits it.

Performing outside of Nigeria has taught how to perform my music,regardless if the audience knows it or not.That’s what being an upcoming artist is,I’m not known everywhere YET.I always say it’s not about them knowing me but by the time I leave this stage they will know who i am — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) August 28, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...