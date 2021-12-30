Thursday, December 30, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ayra Starr Responds to Criticism that She Can’t Sing

Ayra Starr is asking folks to dead the conversation questioning her singing ability because she’s all talent.

The Mavin Records signee and crooner of hit song,”Bloody Samaritan” responded to criticisms about her talents on Twitter.

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain why her voice has been strained, revealing that she has been performing almost everyday since October.

“My lovesss, I’ve been performing almost everyday since October, of course my voice is strained. I be human being so please dead that Ayra Starr cannot sing bs, dead it fast fast. It’s all talent and grace here baby,” she tweeted.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

