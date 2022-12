Letitia Wright was introduced to the concept of ‘Detty December’ and looks like she’s all for it.

The multiple award winning actress and Black Panther star, was beyond turnt, having the time of her life as she partied with singer, Ayra Starr and others.

Letitia shared a video of herself rocking to Mavin’s ‘Won Da Mo’ as she partied well into the night. See clips below.

