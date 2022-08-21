Ayra Starr Finally Receives Her Luggage from Air France After Public Call Out

Ayra Starr has finally received her missing luggage from Air France after publicly calling out the airline.

The singer thanked her fans for their numerous DMs and messages to the airline as she she revealed that she took delivery of her box containing her laptop and fine wig on Friday, after over 2 months.

“Omo my box literally arrived today and it’s because so many of you were sending emails, dms to the airline!! Thank you so much,* she tweeted.

Omo my box literally arrived today and it’s because so many of you were sending emails , dms to the airline !! Thank you so much 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) August 19, 2022

Recall that the ‘Bloody Samaritan’crooner had taken to Twitter to call out Air France over her missing luggage, adding that all of her terrible flying experiences have always been with the airline.

