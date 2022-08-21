Sunday, August 21, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ayra Starr Finally Receives Her Luggage from Air France After Public Call Out

Ayra Starr has finally received her missing luggage from Air France after publicly calling out the airline.

The singer thanked her fans for their numerous DMs and messages to the airline as she she revealed that she took delivery of her box containing her laptop and fine wig on Friday, after over 2 months.

“Omo my box literally arrived today and it’s because so many of you were sending emails, dms to the airline!! Thank you so much,* she tweeted.

Recall that the ‘Bloody Samaritan’crooner had taken to Twitter to call out Air France over her missing luggage, adding that all of her terrible flying experiences have always been with the airline.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: