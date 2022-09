Ayra Starr has none other than the iconic Kelly Rowland, blessing the hit track, ‘Bloody Samaritan’ with her sonorous voice.

The singer announced the remix of the hit track with the former Destiny Child band member via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 27.

The music dropped on Wednesday, September 28 and is already receiving airplay. Listen below.

