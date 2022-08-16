Ayra Starr Drags Air France Over Racism

Ayra Starr has publicly called her Air France for what she believes is a racist experience with the airline.

The singer and Mavin Records signee took to Twitter to drag the airline for refusing to return her missing luggage after two months of back and forth.

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner revealed that her worst flying experiences have always been associated with the airline.

Ayra Starr went on to plead with Air France to return her laptop and wig if it was unable to return her full luggage as she has been unable to record herself since the misadventure and couldn’t use her wig for the shoot she intended it for.

Air France this is starting to smell like racism , it’s been two months already !Please return my box to me !!! My laptop is in there , my music is in there , give me my box, I’m tired — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) August 15, 2022

All My worst flight experiences have been with airfrance , please just return my box to me , I beg ! — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) August 15, 2022

My laptop , my new wig I was supposed to use for shoot sinceeee , e day inside , If you can give me my laptop and wig I won’t be angry again I promise https://t.co/32ai6RDGnl — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) August 15, 2022

