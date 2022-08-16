Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ayra Starr Drags Air France Over Racism

Ayra Starr has publicly called her Air France for what she believes is a racist experience with the airline.

The singer and Mavin Records signee took to Twitter to drag the airline for refusing to return her missing luggage after two months of back and forth.

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner revealed that her worst flying experiences have always been associated with the airline.

Ayra Starr went on to plead with Air France to return her laptop and wig if it was unable to return her full luggage as she has been unable to record herself since the misadventure and couldn’t use her wig for the shoot she intended it for.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: