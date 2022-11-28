Monday, November 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ayra Starr Celebrates Single ‘Rush’ Hitting 30 Million YouTube Views, Shades Streaming Farm

Ayra Starr is in her ‘hit girl’ era as he music continues to do numbers on charts and streaming platforms.

The singer and Mavin Records signee celebrated hitting another major milestone with her new single, ‘Rush’.

Ayra Starr took to Twitter to announce that ‘Rush’ had hit 30 Million views on YouTube and thanked her fans, the Mobstarrs for making it possible.

She also made sure to direct a well aimed dig at artistes who resort to using streaming farms to boost their music, stating that streaming farms could never achieve that feat.

 

