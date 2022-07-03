Ayra Starr Admits Burna Boy Rocked Crop Top Better

Ayra Starr is giving Burna Boy his flowers not for his music but his style.

The Mavin Records signee shared her thought on a Twitter poll that put her and the Grammy award winning singer side by side, rocking the same outfit.

Ayra Starr shared via her Twitter that Odogwu indeed wore it better in response to the poll.



Odogwu rocked it better https://t.co/uofIXIyRsz — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) July 2, 2022

Recall that Burna Boy had sent netizens into fits of laughter after he showed up for one of his performances rocking this look below. A lot of internet folks had compared the style to that of Ayra Starr.

