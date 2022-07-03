Sunday, July 3, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ayra Starr Admits Burna Boy Rocked Crop Top Better

Ayra Starr is giving Burna Boy his flowers not for his music but his style.

The Mavin Records signee shared her thought on a Twitter poll that put her and the Grammy award winning singer side by side, rocking the same outfit.

Ayra Starr shared via her Twitter that Odogwu indeed wore it better in response to the poll.

Recall that Burna Boy had sent netizens into fits of laughter after he showed up for one of his performances rocking this look below. A lot of internet folks had compared the style to that of Ayra Starr.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: