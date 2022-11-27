Ayra Starr Addresses Folks Who Don’t Like Her Aesthetics

Ayra Starr has released a PSA to folks who have an issue with her choice of clothing.

The singer and Mavin Records signee who is famous for her love for mini skirts as well as her music, took to social media to address this situation.

Ayra Starr got on Instagram live to give a little show as she spoke on the situation. She freestyled a song where she let it be known that she doesn’t send anyone’s parents and family members and urges them to mind their respective businesses.

She also took to Twitter to announce that folks will like her aesthetics by force whether they want to or not.

You don’t like my aesthetics , shurrup you’re gonna like it todayyy — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) November 26, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...