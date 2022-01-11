Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Rumour of Open Marriage with Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry swiftly responded to a troll who “disrespcted” her marriage after she took to Instagram to gush over her husband, Steph Curry.

The cookbook author and mother of three had posted a photo from Steph’s GQ cover and swooned at the photo.

A troll in the comment section took to the opportunity to leave a distasteful remark about Ayesha and her NBA player husband’s marriage,

The troll had said,

“But yet yous till want an open relationship smh. If we’re him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

Well, Ayesha Curry wasn’t going to let that slide and quickly shut it down with the reply,

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Recall that a few weeks ago, rumours about the couple being in an open marriage began to make the rounds on social media and this is the first time either of them will address it.

