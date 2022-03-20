Ayanda Thabethe Hosts Breakfast at Tiffany’s Themed Baby Shower

It’s no news that sooner than later, Ayanda Thabethe’s bundle of joy will be here as she’s more than ready.

The South African media personality hosted family and friends to a Breakfast at Tiffany’s inspired baby shower.

Ayanda shared a clip of the gorgeous event which has her closest family and friends present with decor in hues of blue, white and silver.

“Thank you to my friends and family for showering me with their love at my “breakfast at Tiffany’s” inspired baby shower. It was everything I could’ve hoped for with everyone I love dearly,” she captioned the post.

