Ayade loses senatorial bid

News

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has been defeated in the Saturday’s National Assembly election.

The incumbent Senator representing the Northern Senatorial District of the state in the National Assembly, Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe was re-elected.

Senator Jarigbe who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, garnered 76,145 to defeat governor Ben Ayade of the All Progressives Congress who polled 56, 595 votes in the exercise.

Declaring Sen. Jarigbe winner of the exercise in the early hours of Monday, the returning officer, Dr. Emmanuel Emanghe who spoke on behalf of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC thanked stakeholders for their peaceful conduct

Emanghe also lauded all security agents for giving the needed security support which invariably led to successful and credible elections.

Atiku defeats Tinubu in Buhari’s state, Katsina

Emmanuel Offor -
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state, Katsina. Abubakar secured a total...
Read more

Gbajabiamila re-lected for 6th term

Emmanuel Offor -
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has been re-elected for the 6th term. Gbajabiamila appreciated his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency...
Read more

El-Rufai prohibits election protest in Kaduna

Emmanuel Offor -
Kaduna State Government has prohibited any form of protests over the results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state. The Commissioner for...
Read more

