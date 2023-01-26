Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ayade Commissions Drone-Powered Drugs Delivery Centre

News

In a bid to bring healthcare delivery closer to the people as well as hard-to-reach areas, Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, Tuesday, commissioned Zipline Drone Distribution Centre, a drone-powered instant drugs logistic delivery service Centre.

Performing the commissioning at Ndok, in Ogoja Local Government Area, while on a campaign trail of the Northern Senatorial District, Governor Ayade said the establishment of Zipline drugs logistic centre was part of his administration’s initiative to reduce mortality particularly in hard-to reach areas.

The governor noted that as part of the synergy, “Zipline therefore will be our logistics consultant to receive drugs for our supply chains.

“So Zipline will deliver drugs to our primary health centers and other sensitive localities and even private health centers.”

Accordingly, “Zipline will Provide all support systems to deliver quality drugs which will pass the quality control systems.

“With Zipline, a journey that would have taken more than eight hours to deliver sensitive items like drugs, can now be delivered in 30 minutes. We have moved a little from water and drone to the air delivery system.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell Cross Riverians that this is one of the beautiful things our administration has brought. This is a clear difference from a bimodal system to a digital matter.”

