AY Makun has just recorded yet another feat in his filmmaking career and we’re loving it.

The comedian and movie producer announced that his latest project, ‘Almajiri’, made the nomination list for the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

AY disclosed that the film which stars Rahma Saudu, Alexx Ekubo, Diane Russet and a host of others, topped the list with 27 nominations in the bag.

He also shared that Alamjiri will make its cinematic debut come December 2, 2022.

