AY Makun’s Daughter, Michelle Wins Medal for Baby Sister Ayomide at World School Games

Ay Makun’s daughter, Michelle will be meeting her baby sister for the first time since she was born.

The first child of the comedian and actor and his interior designer wife is on he way back to Nigeria after representing her school at the World School Games in Dubai..

AY shared the news on his Instagram page revealing that Michelle won a medal for her baby sister as she promised.

“Guess who is coming back home to meet her baby sister Ayomide for the 1st time? Big sister Michelle has been away in Dubai representing her school/Nigeria at the just concluded WORLD SCHOOL GAMES 2022. She promised to win a medal for Ayomide… YES! She did it.

“Proud of you baby girl. Lion no dey born goat @realmabelmakun can you ever…. Hurdles, High Jump, Swimming, Relay and Football. Habaa…,” He wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...