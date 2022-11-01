AY Makun’s ‘Almajiri’ Bags 12 Awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

AY Makun took a leap of faith with his latest movie project and it looks like it was the right thing to do.

The comedian and filmmaker bagged 12 awards at the just concluded Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, for his movie, ‘Almajiri’

AY celebrated the feat via his Instagram page, showing off the multiple award plaques as he posed ion the red carpet.

The film which stars Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Rahama Sadau, Kanayo. o. Kanayo, Segun Arinze and a host of others, scored 27 nominations at the festival and won in 12 categories.

