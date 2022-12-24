Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

Celebrity

AY Makun is having an experience far from ‘Detty December’ and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.

The comedian and filmmaker who is currently in Canada for his AY Live Show, took to Instagram to call out his wife, Mabel for having a swell time here on Nigeria while he’s trying to brave the cold.

AY compared hos ‘Detty December’ with his wife’s as he revealed that he has a huge dislike for cold and tried to take on his fear of sub-zero temperature to do the work whole his wife thoroughly enjoyed at Asake’s concert the other night.

He complained that he’s the one having to hustle and work hard while she enjoys the dividends.

