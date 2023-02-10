Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
AY Makun Invited as Panelist on “Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process” by US Consulate

Celebrity

AY Makun is obviously very vested in the upcoming 2023 elections like many Nigerian youths are, and was extended an invitation by the US Consulate General.

The comedian and filmmaker who has been hosting Instagram live sessions with some candidates seeking political offices in 2023, shared that he was invited as a panelist to discuss, “Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process.”

AY stated that he would honour the invitation to speak alongside Molly Phee, the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

