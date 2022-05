AY Makun has shared the first picture of his second daughter, Ayomide on social media.

The actor and comedian who welcomed the baby girl with wife Mabel after thirteen years of waiting, showed her off via his Instagram page.

Makun shared the posted the beautiful shot as he announced that the 4-month-old would be going to church for her dedication come Sunday, May 22.

