AY Makun Chronicles Late Night Experience with Daughter Ayomide

We definitely know that AY Makun and his wife Mabel did not get any sleep on Saturday night till Sunday morning.

The comedian and actor shared his midnight experience with his fans on social media after his daughter, Ayomide refused to go to sleep.

In one the video which he put up, AY can be heard chiding his little girl in his native Ondo dialect for keeping him and Mabel up till around 4:00am.

In a second clip, Ayomide who seems oblivious to her parents’ plight or just didn’t care for their sleep, was having a lot of fun and even decided to leave bite marks on her mum’s bum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...