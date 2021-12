These are great times for AY Makun whose new film, Christmas in Miami is the number one movie at the box office this holiday.

The actor and comedian shared on his Instagram page that the film which was released on December 24 and stars RMD, Osita Iheme and others has made a whopping #100 Million in just 5 days.

AY Makun shared the news via his Instagram page as he thanked Nigerians for their love and support in making it the number 1 film at the cinemas.

