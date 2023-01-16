AY Makun Celebrates ‘Long Awaited’ Daughter, Ayomide as She Clocks 1

Children really do grow up very fast as AY Makun’s baby girl, Ayomide is a year old already.

The proud father of two, took to his Instagram page to celebrate the baby of the family who clocks 1 today.

Sharing adorable photos from the birthday shoot via his verified Instagram handle, AY Makun wrote a sweet birthday message to his “long awaited’ beautiful baby girl.”

“It’s been a whole year since we were blessed with our long-awaited beautiful baby girl. Adele Ayomide Makun. We count those blessings of God’s precious gift to us every day. Enjoy your special day, Daddy’s princess. You deserve a lifetime of happiness. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AYOMIDE”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...