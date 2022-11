It’s 18 years of friendship and 14 years of wedded bliss for AY Makun and his wife Mabel.

The couple and parents of two daughters, celebrated their anniversary with new photos of their cute family on their respective Instagram pages, to commemorate the occasion.

Mabel Makun’s posts expressed her gratitude for the journey of marital bliss over the years while AY put up a simple anniversary message on his timeline.

