AY Makun and Wife, Mabel Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

AY Makun and his lovely wife, Mabel are thirteen years married today, November 29, 2021.

The comedian and actor took to Instagram to celebrate his interior design guru wife. The 50-year-old posted a carousel of photos showing their journey from 17years ago when they started out as friends and lovers with Marc Anthony’s ‘I Need You” playing in the background.

“The lovely journey of life continues after 17 years of knowing you as a friend and lover. @realmabelmakun our marriage has taught me about a certain kind of love that comes from a place of imperfection. The way you always go the extra mile to make me feel loved. One thing I always adore you for.

“Thank you for making my life better every single day. Today I am promising you that all my dreams shall be about making yours come true. Happy 13th Anniversary,” he wrote.

