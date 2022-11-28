Monday, November 28, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Aww Moment Patoranking’s Mum Surprised Him at Qatar Airport

Patoranking landed Qatar Airport to a very pleasant and unexpected surprise that has us ‘awwing’.

The dancehall singer who is scheduled to perform during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, currently being held in Qatar, landed in the country to warm reception from Canadians and others.

While he was dancing away with the folks sporting the Canadian flag, his mum suddenly appeared to Patoranking’s utmost shock.

What made it even more memorable was that he confessed to not having seen his mother on 5 years and couldn’t hide his joy as he lifted up his mum in a warm hug.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: