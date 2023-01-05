Awoniyi on target as Forest beat Southampton

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal which earned Nottingham Forest a hard fought 1-0 win away to Southampton in the Premier League.

Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute, finishing from close range off an assist from Brennan Johnson.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored four goals in 16 appearance in the English topflight this season.

The last time he netted in the league was 22 October, 2022, in a 1-0 win against his former club Liverpool.

However, in the 71st minute Awoniyi was forced off with Samuel Surridge taking his place.

Joe Aribo featured for Southampton after coming on in the 64th minute.

While it was Forest’s first win since the Premier League resumed, for the Saint’s it is a third consecutive loss.

Forest, now on 17 points, move out of the relegation zone and are in 15th and Southampton remain bottom on 12 points.

