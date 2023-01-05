Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Awoniyi on target as Forest beat Southampton

Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal which earned Nottingham Forest a hard fought 1-0 win away to Southampton in the Premier League.

Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute, finishing from close range off an assist from Brennan Johnson.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored four goals in 16 appearance in the English topflight this season.

The last time he netted in the league was 22 October, 2022, in a 1-0 win against his former club Liverpool.

However, in the 71st minute Awoniyi was forced off with Samuel Surridge taking his place.

Joe Aribo featured for Southampton after coming on in the 64th minute.

While it was Forest’s first win since the Premier League resumed, for the Saint’s it is a third consecutive loss.

Forest, now on 17 points, move out of the relegation zone and are in 15th and Southampton remain bottom on 12 points.

Latest

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Politics

‘Stop disgracing yourselves’ – Kwankwaso fumes at Obasanjo, Clark’s endorsement of Obi

0
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

Emmanuel Offor -
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal of the former Minister of Special Duties, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as its member for disloyalty...
Read more

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

Emmanuel Offor -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) member over the blast near the Palace of Ohinoyi...
Read more

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: