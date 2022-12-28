Search
Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.

The 20th Century and Disney big budget film, has made $855 million in ticket sales, after just 10 days on the big screen.

Avatar: The Way of Water, an American epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and comes 13 years after the first installment.

During an interview before its release, Cameron noted that the film had to gross at least $1 billion for it to break even and it looks like it’s on the way there.

