Avant-Garde French Fashion Designer, Thierry Mugler, Dies at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler is dead.

According to THR, the avant-garde French fashion designer, who is famous for his extravagant runway shows died of natural causes. This was also confirmed by his agent.

Also, his brand’s official Instagram account noted that the designer died on Sunday. “#RIP. We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” said the caption to the post.

Mugler dressed the likes of Grace Jones, Demi Moore, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Céline Dion and Kim Kardashian West has died.

He was 73.

