Autopsy confirmed Ifeanyi, Davido’s son, drowned

Lagos State Police Command said the autopsy conducted on the corpse of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, confirmed that he died as a result of drowning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development on Saturday.

Hundeyin said, “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

It was earlier reported there were indications that the police might conduct an autopsy to determine whether Ifeanyi died as a result of drowning in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

A source, while confirming the development, said it was standard practice for the police to conduct an autopsy in such a case, adding, that the police would, however, desist from the move if the deceased family members were against it.

The source said, “Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death.”

Nigerian social media has been awash with condolence messages for Davido and Chioma since the tragic death of his son.

