Australia rocked by massive data breach

Last week, Australian telecommunications giant Optus revealed about 10 million customers – about 40% of the population – had personal data stolen in what it calls a cyber-attack.

Some experts say it may be the worst data breach in Australia’s history, TheBBC writes.

The situation has ignited critical questions about how Australia handles data and privacy.

Optus – a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd – went public with the breach about 24 hours after it noticed suspicious activity on its network.

Australia’s second biggest telecoms provider said current and former customers’ data was stolen – including names, birthdates, home addresses, phone and email contacts, and passport and driving licence numbers. It stressed that payment details and account passwords were not compromised.

Those whose passport or licence numbers were taken – roughly 2.8 million people – are at a “quite significant” risk of identity theft and fraud, the government has since said.

Optus said it was investigating the breach and had notified police, financial institutions, and government regulators. The breach appears to have originated overseas, local media reported.

In an emotional apology, Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin called it a “sophisticated attack”, saying the company has very strong cybersecurity.

“Obviously, I am angry that there are people out there that want to do this to our customers, and I’m disappointed that we couldn’t have prevented it,” she said on Friday.

Early on Saturday, an internet user published data samples on an online forum and demanded a ransom of $1m (A$1.5m; £938,000) in cryptocurrency from Optus.

The company had a week to pay or the other stolen data would be sold off in batches, the person said.

Investigators are yet to verify the user’s claims, but some experts quickly said the sample data – which contained about 100 records – appeared legitimate.

Sydney-based tech reporter Jeremy Kirk contacted the purported hacker and said the person gave him a detailed explanation of how they stole the data.

The user contradicted Optus’s claims the breach was “sophisticated”, saying they pulled the data from a freely accessible software interface.

“No authenticate needed… All open to internet for any one to use,” they said in a message, according to Kirk.

In another escalation on Tuesday, the person claiming to be the hacker released 10,000 customer records and reiterated the ransom deadline.

But just hours later, the user apologised – saying it had been a “mistake” – and deleted the previously posted data sets.

“Too many eyes. We will not sale [sic] data to anyone,” they posted. “Deepest apology to Optus for this. Hope all goes well from this.”

That sparked speculation about whether Optus had paid the ransom – which the company denies – or whether the user had been spooked by the police investigation.

Adding to the problem, others on the forum had copied the now-deleted data sets, and continued to distribute them.

It also emerged some customers’ Medicare details – government identification numbers that could provide access to medical records – had also been stolen, something Optus did not previously disclose.

Late on Wednesday, the company said this had affected almost 37,000 Medicare cards.

