Australia beat Tunisia to keep knockout hopes alive

Australia clinched a 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout phase alive.

The Socceroos, who would have gone out with a second successive defeat, scored the only goal through Mitchell Duke’s 23rd-minute header to move second in Group D behind France.

For Tunisia, the tournament is not hanging by a thread as they must beat reigning champions France to hope to make it into the knockout rounds.

France play Denmark in the group’s other game later today.

