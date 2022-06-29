Austin Faani Addresses Rumour of Domestic Violence as Wife, Chacha Eke End Marriage

Austin Faani has addressed the rumour of domestic violence swirling around him following his wife, Chacha Eke Faani ‘s announcement that the marriage was over.

The movie producer had taken to his Instagram page to break his silence and reiterate that he has never laid his hands on any woman including his wife.

Faani stayed that he in fact, detests violence in all its forms and people close the the situation know this is the absolute truth.

However, the father of four revealed that he was not at liberty to divulge information surrounding the situation as the “person who started the talk will in due time continue to talk.”

Recall that Chacha Eke had taken to social media to announce that she didn’t want to die, hence she was leaving her marriage after living a lie for years.

This will be the second time in two years the actress would make such statements. Back in 2022, she had claimed abuse and stated that she was leaving her marriage but later backtracked and blamed her statement on a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

