Aussie Open: Top seed Swiatek, Gauff bundled out

Sports

Top seed Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after losing to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Rybakina, seeded 22nd, had struggled to replicate the displays which saw her win at the All England Club in July.

But against Swiatek the Kazakh showed again how she thrives on the big stage, playing confidently and powerfully in a 6-4 6-4 win at Melbourne Park.

Less than half an hour later, Coco Gauff lost 7-5 6-3 to Jelena Ostapenko.

American seventh seed Gauff, 18, was among the favourites for the title but was overpowered by the 17th seed from Latvia.

Rybakina, 23, will play former French Open champion Ostapenko in the quarter-finals instead of the match-up between Swiatek and Gauff that many predicted.

“I am nervous every time I am on court but I try to show calm. It is a big win and I’m happy to be in another round,” Rybakina said.

