Audition Begins for Big Brother Naija Season 7

Multichoice and Africa Magic is set to make a while new set of star as audition for the Big Brother Naija season 7 have begun.

The announcement was made on Sunday May 15 for the biggest reality TV show in Africa via Africa Magic’s official Instagram page and other affiliate pages of DSTV Nigeria.

Aspiring contestants are to send a 3-minute video to www.africagic.com/BBNaija where they are expected to speak about themselves, growing up, friends, likes, dislikes, etc.

The site opened up for this year’s audition on Sunday, May 15 and will run for two weeks until May 30

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...