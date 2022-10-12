Aubrey Plaza Admits She Weirded Out Robert De Niro on Movie Set: ‘I Did Some Questionable Things’

Aubrey Plaza got candid about how strangely she behaved toward Robert De Niro on set of their movie, Grandpa.

“By the time he’d show up, I’m in character. My character had one goal: To have sex with him,” she said, per Jezebel. “I was acting totally insane as the character because we were about to shoot. I don’t think he understood that wasn’t me. You’d think he would because he’s an actor and an amazing one.”

She went on to explain that after hearing she’d weirded the actor out, she stopped approaching him character. “I showed up and he’s like, ‘Who are you sweetheart?’ and after that he was normal,” she said. “At first I think I came on really strong. I did some questionable things I wouldn’t do anymore.” This is interesting because back in 2018, she told Jimmy Kimmel that director Dan Mazer told her to suck De Niro’s nipples.

“I would go and try to do it, try to get in there, and suck on his nipples and he was like, batting me away, and I didn’t know if it was like in character or not, ‘cause you never know with him,” she said. Later Mazer confirmed that was the real De Niro batting her away: “Bob does not like his nipple area paid attention to. So don’t do that.” Well, at least we all know to never get near De Niro’s nipples if given the chance.

Watch the interview:

