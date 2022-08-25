Aubameyang trains with Barca ‘for last time’ ahead of Chelsea move

Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is believed to have trained with the team for the last time on Thursday.

The LaLiga giants are very close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for the 33-year-old, according to AS.

Chelsea have been reluctant to pay a sizeable fee for Aubameyang, who only left Arsenal as a free agent in February.

Barcelona boss Xavi also wanted to keep Aubameyang, but the failure to sell Frenkie de Jong means the Gabon striker must be sacrificed to allow the club to register new signing Jules Kounde.

The London club will pay a total package worth €25million (£21m) for the player.

Aubameyang reported to Barca’s Ciutat Esportiva complex on Thursday morning for a light session after playing against Manchester City in a friendly on Wednesday night.

But the players have been given Friday off and will not report back for another session until Saturday morning.

On his Jijantes FC Twitch channel, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero also shared footage of Aubameyang arriving at Barcelona airport early on Thursday afternoon.

He is believed to be flying to Paris to spend time with his family, but it is not inconceivable that he could fly straight from the French capital to London once Chelsea’s deal has been given the green light.

