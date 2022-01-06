Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Embattled Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19, Gabon coach Patrice Neveu has said, bare days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

“They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel,” said Neveu.

The Gabonese have been drawn in Group C of the biennial event alongside Comoros Islands, Morocco and Ghana.

