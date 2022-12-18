Atiku’s wife, Titi, sets Vote APC gaffe

A viral video of Titi Abubakar, wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar calling for Nigerians to ‘vote’ for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set the internet abuzz.

In the video, Titi while condemning APC for failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians made an apparent gaffe, telling voters to vote the party in the 2023 general election.

Her words: “By the 25th of February, everybody should come, if you have not collected your PVC, go and collect your PVC… we should vote APC; APC promised to do so many things for the country but we can see ourselves now the way we are.”

Reacting to the video, the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo spoke in defence of the wife of the PDP presidential flag-bearer.

Keyamo said: “…In all honesty, this is obviously a slip of tongue, but we hold the view that it is unreasonable to make a mountain out of such molehills, especially when you quickly correct yourself!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...