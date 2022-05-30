Atiku will come up with acceptable running-mate – PDP-BoT

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees and the party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will work together to come up with an acceptable running mate.

The Chairman PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, who disclosed this in a statement, on Monday, described the emergence of the former Vice President as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate as a big success for the party and a good omen for all Nigerians.

He said Atiku’s success at the recently concluded PDP primaries had provided Nigerians with a better offer ahead of the 2023 general election.

Continuing, the statement read “BoT also congratulates Senator David Mark and the whole of his committee for organising one of the best elective National conventions after the Port-Harcourt convention chaired by Governor Okowa of Delta State in 2018.”

He urged all members of the party to be united and rally around the presidential candidate, Atiku, to win the 2023 presidential election and rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Finally, the BoT will assist the party and surely the Wazirin Adamawa himself to come out with a very acceptable Vice president from southern Nigeria,” he added.

