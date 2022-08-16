Atiku welcomes defectors to PDP in Yola

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that he has no other agenda but to serve the people.

The veteran politician made this known in Yola, Adamawa State in an event where thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the PDP presidential flag bearer, if elected he will tackle the various challenges confronting the country and ensure that there is peace, progress, abundance as well as create wealth for the country.

Mr Abubakar was received by a mammoth crowd at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola.

It was the first time he was returning to his hometown after emerging as the flagbearer of the PDP in the presidential primaries held in Abuja.

From the Yola international Airport he proceeded to the Lamido of Adamawa’s Palace for a courtesy call before heading for the mega rally where thousands of APC supporters, including two state lawmakers decided to defect to the PDP.

In his remarks, the national chairman of the PDP Iyorchia Ayu, while receiving the decampees, assured them a level playing ground.

Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri, said PDP in Adamawa has delivered on its campaign promises and will do more.

