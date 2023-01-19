Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Moshood Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan.

Abubakar, who is in the ancient city of Ibadan for his presidential campaign, was accompanied by Ifeanyi Okowa, his vice-presidential candidate, and Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman.

“Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and I share a lot of history as friends and as political associates. I consider it more fitting to lead my team to pay him a courtesy visit at his palace upon arriving in Ibadan earlier today,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and I share a lot of history as friends and as political associates. I consider it more fitting to lead my team to pay him a courtesy visit at his palace upon arriving in Ibadan earlier today. pic.twitter.com/yuQueecmP1 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2023

Below are photos from the visit…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...