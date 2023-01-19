Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

Politics

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Moshood Balogun, Olubadan of Ibadan.

Abubakar, who is in the ancient city of Ibadan for his presidential campaign, was accompanied by Ifeanyi Okowa, his vice-presidential candidate, and Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman.

“Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun and I share a lot of history as friends and as political associates. I consider it more fitting to lead my team to pay him a courtesy visit at his palace upon arriving in Ibadan earlier today,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

Below are photos from the visit…

Latest

Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...
News

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

0
The police have shot dead three suspected members of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...
News

Police gun down 3 bandits in bloody Imo shootout

0
The police have shot dead three suspected members of...
Celebrity

Zainab Balogun Launches Production Company, ZABA Productions

0
Zainab Balogun is all gas no brakes and has started off the year with a new business and creative venture.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

Emmanuel Offor -
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru has vowed to reverse the policies of the state government...
Read more

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

Emmanuel Offor -
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed on Wednesday at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. During the...
Read more

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

Emmanuel Offor -
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6 million to watch football superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Riyadh play. He has won...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: