Atiku unfollows ex-Aide Achimugu on Twitter

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has unfollowed his former aide, Michael Achimugu on Twitter.

This is coming after Achimugu warned Nigerians against voting for Atiku in the forthcoming election in a whistleblowing action now famously called the ‘SPV Gate’.

He said, “This man (Atiku) cannot honour agreement. It is actually an indictment on Atiku because in 2019, he authorised me to write that book and I spent over N40 million publishing Nigeria’s almost best package in Dubai. He has even mentioned May 29, 2020, after many failed promises as the day for the launching of that book and it never happened and we didn’t speak about it for two years.

“After I burnt those books because I needed to move on and his supporters continue to bring these things back over my head, I burnt those books because I wanted him to know that I wasn’t interested in the money for those books because I have better jobs and better earning. Atiku is a man who don’t (sic) want me to work for anybody else and I can prove this.

“Anytime I got another job, I always sought his opinion, and his email to me is always Mike do not take the job.”

Achimugu, while addressing the allegation that the Atiku/Okowa campaign is being funded by the Delta State government headed by Atiku’s running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said, “Well, the serving aide to governor Ifeanyi Okowa said it, it is not me.

“I will like to remind you I am not making any allegations; I am putting out what they are saying in-house. Prince Olatunji is someone very well-known and he is very close to both Governor and Atiku and if he said that, I believe him. It is left for the people of Delta to ask these questions to their governor.”

He, however, said he would feel if the allegations are ignored by anti-corruption agencies.

“I am a Nigerian; you know, I have seen a lot of these things happen where people do these things, especially the elite, and get away with it. It’s like all those are most likely going to get away with this one too but you see Nigerians should remember something, for decades the FBI, former president, and a whole lot of people had said many things about Atiku but there was no evidence but I have provided the first real evidence against Atiku. If Nigerians don’t seize this moment and begin to show that nobody is above the law, then it is a pity for the country.

“Atiku is not a very young person. Whenever he dies, he wants his children to be as rich and powerful as he is. Sometimes there are a lot of instances in Nigeria, that is how the so-called generational wealth is attained. So just like they’re doing in Adamawa state, always hustling for juicy positions; that is what they intend to do when they get to Aso Rock.

“But as I explained to Nigerians, it is not rocket science, this man (Atiku) has 31 biological children, 30 of them are adults. All of those adults want to become multi-billionaires. It will put too much of strain on the resources of this country whether you like it or not, just get this fact and this is not what we can afford this time in the life of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu of sponsoring Achimugu to blackmail Atiku.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...