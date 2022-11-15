Atiku, Tinubu meet in Abuja Airport

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday met at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe airport.

According to APC official, Dada Olusegun, Tinubu was on his way to Jos ahead of the APC presidential campaign flag-off.

A video of the meeting showed Tinubu and Atiku sitting closely in two reddish armchairs, seemingly deep in conversation.

Both men, along with Peter Obi of Labour Party, are the frontline candidates in the presidential elections scheduled for February.

