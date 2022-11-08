Atiku supporters attacked in Rivers State

Rivers State Police command has confirmed an attack on members of the Peoples Democratic Party loyal to presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Omuma local government area of Rivers State.

The PDP members were reportedly attacked while mounting a campaign billboard of Atiku Abubakar in the local government.

The Police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko while confirming the incident said it happened in a community called Eberi.

Iringe-Koko in a statement on Tuesday said the fracas started when some youths attempted to prevent some PDP members (Atiku supporters) led by one Nnamdi Nwogu from mounting the billboard.

The spokesperson said the altercation led to violence and injuries were sustained. ”One Udochukwu Nwakpala has been taken to a hospital for treatment”.

Iringe-Koko, however, assured that a police patrol team have been deployed to the area as a reinforcement and that normalcy has since returned to the community.

She, however, said the situation is “being closely monitored” while an investigation has commenced.

