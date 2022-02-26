Atiku storms Obasanjo’s house over 2023 Presidency

Atiku arrived the penthouse residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, around 10am and went straight into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in 2019 election is yet to officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

But, the meeting may not be unconnected with the former Vice President’s 2023 ambition.

It was learnt that Atiku had commenced consultation ahead of his planned declaration of his intention to run in 2023, hence, his meeting with Obasanjo.

He had vied for the presidential seat in 2007, 2011 and 2019.

The former Vice President had on Friday stormed Abeokuta in company of his aides ahead of Saturday’s consultation.

Apart from meeting Obasanjo, Atiku and some PDP members are also expected to meet the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.