Atiku says discussed ‘security, other issues’ with UK Govt

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, met with members of the United Kingdom Parliament to discuss his solutions to issues that could be of concern to the European country if he is elected president next month.

“I just concluded successful meetings with The Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP—Minister for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), amongst other key senior UK government officials,” he tweeted.

“It was an auspicious occasion to share my vision for Nigeria encapsulated in the Unity SEED with them. It is a vision United by Security, Economy, Education and Devolution (of Powers).

“I solicited their partnership and I am encouraged by the UK government’s strong interest in helping Nigeria RECOVER every facet of its life.”

