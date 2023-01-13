Atiku returns to Nigeria from UK [Video]

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria from his United Kingdom’s trip.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, shared a video of Atiku’s arrival on his Twitter page.

In the video, Atiku was seen in the company of Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye; former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

During his trip to the UK, Atiku met with a number of government officials in what his team said was a bid to forge alliances to restore the country to the path of prosperity.

