Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Atiku returns to Nigeria from UK [Video]

News

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria from his United Kingdom’s trip.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, shared a video of Atiku’s arrival on his Twitter page.

In the video, Atiku was seen in the company of Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye; former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

During his trip to the UK, Atiku met with a number of government officials in what his team said was a bid to forge alliances to restore the country to the path of prosperity.

Watch clip below…

Latest

News

Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

0
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi...
News

IPOB disowns alleged female executioner

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday disowned the...
News

Ex-UK PM, Tony Blair, condoles with AfDB’s Adesina over mother’s death

0
The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr...
News

We need stingy men like Peter Obi – Pat Utomi

0
A chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof. Pat Utomi,...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

0
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi...
News

IPOB disowns alleged female executioner

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday disowned the...
News

Ex-UK PM, Tony Blair, condoles with AfDB’s Adesina over mother’s death

0
The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr...
News

We need stingy men like Peter Obi – Pat Utomi

0
A chieftain of the Labour Party, Prof. Pat Utomi,...
News

I’m a beneficiary of electoral act – Gov Adeleke hails Buhari in State House visit

0
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has hailed President...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi to speak at Chatham House Monday

Emmanuel Offor -
Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is scheduled to speak at Chatham House, the United Kingdom, on Monday. Chatham House, in a...
Read more

IPOB disowns alleged female executioner

Emmanuel Offor -
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday disowned the alleged female executioner trending on social media, saying she is not IPOB or Eastern Security...
Read more

Ex-UK PM, Tony Blair, condoles with AfDB’s Adesina over mother’s death

Emmanuel Offor -
The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Tony Blair, has condoled with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: