Atiku reacts to Adeleke’s victory, says ‘Nigeria’s march to greatness has begun’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said with his party’s victory in Osun State, the march to reclaim Nigeria’s greatness has begun.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early on Sunday declared the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke who scored 403,371 votes winner.

The runner-up was the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday said he had affection for the people of Osun State for obvious reasons.

He said no matter how difficult a situation is men and women of courage and astute valour in Osun State will never be a disappointment.

The statement partly read “the referendum on the administration of the APC has commenced with the verdict of the people of Osun State in electing Senator Ademola Adeleke, while we know that the 2023 general election will be a full referendum.

“It is inconceivable that Nigerians will reward the APC for the failings of the last seven years. And in a state like Osun, for example, it’s been a long time since the people last felt the effect of good governance.

“The ship of hope is already at the harbour under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party. We shall intensify the work to ensure that we uproot all vestiges of bad governance and false hopes for the 2023 election. The Imole (light) that has started to shine from Osun shall soon have national coverage.

“One more good thing about the victory in Osun is that it has provided a catalyst for the PDP to see the opportunity when the party works together in unity. The work to bring the PDP together is a work in progress and the good news is that we are steadily making progress”.

Atiku who commended the indigenes of Osun State assured that with Adeleke’s emergence, illumination has come to Osun.

He congratulated Adeleke on a well-fought victory, the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make his victory possible.

“The march to reclaim Nigeria’s greatness has begun and it shall not stop until we achieve the goal of one people, one future and one country,” he added.

