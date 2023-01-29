Atiku promises to reopen borders in Kebbi campaign

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to reopen Nigeria’s borders that were closed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the pledge at the party’s presidential campaign in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital on Saturday.

“I promise you that I will open the borders that have been closed. I am more knowledgeable on border issues than all the other presidential candidates,” Atiku told the gathering at the Filu Su Kuwa.

“The borders would foster trade and investment between Nigeria and her neighbouring countries. Nobody must stop us from trading with our neighbours.”

Atiku also assured the people that if he is elected president, he will tackle the security challenges in the country to promote agricultural activities.

At the rally, the former governor of Adamawa State Mister Bindow Jibrilla, and a former Director of Civil Society in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Naja’atu Mohammed were officially received into the PDP.

